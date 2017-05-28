The Ottawa Senators may have been defeated in the Eastern Conference finals, but their goalie and his wife learned this week they defeated a different opponent.

Wife of Senators goalie Craig Anderson says she's now cancer free

Nicholle Anderson, the wife of Senators goalie Craig Anderson, wrote on her blog Saturday that PET scans have revealed her cancer is gone.

Anderson had been battling a rare form of cancer known as nasopharyngeal carcinoma with a tumor behind her nose, in the upper part of her throat. The cancer affects the head and neck and can be detrimental to the spinal cord.

Unable to attend her husband's games since she was diagnosed in October, Anderson returned for the playoffs. She wrote Saturday that, while "emotionally on overload," watching the Senators on their playoff run helped her as she underwent radiation therapy.

"Mentally I didn’t want to throw him off his game, nor did I want him or his teammates to be affected in anyway," she said. "They were living their childhood dreams and I wasn’t going to be the person to shatter their world. I shared the news with close family members and Craig, but I wanted the results from the MRI before I could tell anyone."

The Senators saw their season come to a close Thursday with a double-overtime loss to the Penguins in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better year and memories," Anderson wrote. "My advice to everyone, everyday we are given, we are blessed. Don’t put off what you can do today! Live life to the fullest because in a blink of an eye it can and will change."

After hearing the results of one PET scan Thursday, Anderson will get a second scan to confirm her tumor was indeed gone.

"Nothing better than hearing CANCER FREE two times! I will be continously monitored for the next couple of years with followed-up pet scans, ENT visits, and tests," she wrote. "We pray this beast doesn’t return."