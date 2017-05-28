Thunder's Enes Kanter responds to Turkey's arrest warrant

Enes Kanter isn't scared of anyone, not even a government that has declared him a fugitive from the law.

When a pro-government newspaper in Turkey released a story Friday saying Kanter had a warrant out for his arrest because of his alleged involvement with an Islamic preacher based in the U.S., Kanter was quick to tweet a response.



Yakalayamazsıııın!!!



Hahaha



Boşuna yorulmayın.



Hepinizin o çirkin, nefret dolu suratlarınıza tükürmeye zaten kendim geleceğim. pic.twitter.com/hw0LUp4MNo

— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 26, 2017



Direct translation: "Do not be exhausted. I will come all by myself to spit on your ugly, hateful faces."

The Thunder center has been in the news lately for being detained in a Romanian airport when his passport was revoked by the Turkish government. That clearly has not deterred him from speaking out against the government or the newspapers they control.

Kanter has been a vocal opponent of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, going as far as to calling him the "Hitler of our century."

Turkey responded by naming Kanter a "fugitive" due to his support of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey accuses of being behind a failed coup attempt against Erdogan.

This fight clearly isn't over and the drama may be just beginning, but through all of this Kanter is remaining outspoken and emphatic in his opposition of the government.

