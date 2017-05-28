News

Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win
Jim Harbaugh quotes the Bible to Brandon Jacobs

Brandon Jacobs was not complimentary of Jim Harbaugh on the "Tiki and Tierney" show Thursday.

"They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn’t know what he was doing," the former 49ers running back said. "Jim had no idea. Jim is throwing slants into Cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man."

Naturally this didn't sit well with a lot of people and of course it prompted a response from Harbaugh. In fact, he responded to Jacobs directly on Twitter: "Let all bitterness & wrath & anger & clamor & slander be put away from you, along with all malice."



Ephesians 4:31. It's a strong play. The time with Pope Francis clearly left a mark on the Wolverines' head coach.

