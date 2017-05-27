News

LeBron James Jr. takes after dad, posterizes kid in pickup game

Sporting News
Sporting News /

There are plenty of videos on the internet that showcase the many basketball skills of LeBron James Jr. Now, there's another one.

Instagram user zcoffey12 posted an Instagram video of James Jr. posterizing another child in a game of pickup — the poor kid never stood a chance.

MORE: Is LeBron James Jr. better than father at same age?

Here's the video, courtesy of Bleacher Report.



It's moves like that that make James Jr. a prime target for programs like Duke and Kentucky.

