Andrew McCutchen reaches new low with Pirates

Entering Friday, Andrew McCutchen had played in 1,236 games for the Pirates in a nine-year major league career. Not once in that span did McCutchen start a game batting lower than the cleanup spot.

Friday night, though, McCutchen will bat sixth against the Mets — just the latest marker of the sudden downward turn the former National League MVP's career has taken.



Your Bucs are back in the Burgh! Here's our lineup for tonight.



Not that McCutchen has any room to complain at this point. He's hitting .203 with a .634 OPS and has been in a dreadful slump lately, with a .163 average and .531 OPS in May.

McCutchen has spent most of his career batting third, with 878 of his 1,221 big-league starts coming in that slot. He also has started in the leadoff spot 236 times, the No. 2 hole 78 times, and hit cleanup 29 times.

But that's it; nothing lower, aside from a handful of pinch-hitting or double-switch appearances off the bench.

The 30-year-old has been benched for the Pirates' last two games, though he did come on in the 10th inning of the last-place Pirates' wild 12-5 win over the Braves on Wednesday.

If McCutchen can somehow regain his form over the coming weeks, he would become a potentially intriguing addition for a contender at the trade deadline. The veteran outfielder is in the final guaranteed year of his contract, and though it's difficult to imagine the Pirates getting much in return, it seems a change of scenery would be in order after months of trade rumors and a position change.