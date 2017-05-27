It's not a matter of if, but when he'll return, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday in a conference call in which he offered an update following his recent eye surgery, his eighth in recent years.

'I'll be back shortly, with one eye or two,' Vikings coach Mike Zimmer vows

"Unfortunately, I have too much time on my hands now and so I hear, 'Oh, this might shorten his coaching career.' … I'll be back shortly, with one eye or two, it doesn't really matter. I’m'a be back. We can put that retiring thing to bed quickly," Zimmer told reporters.

Zimmer, who will turn 61 next month, is away while the Vikings are going through organized team activities, but says he gets daily updates, teleconferencing with assistants and is watching video.

"I do miss being in the meetings with the players," he said, "and I miss especially being out on the field.”

But, he noted, once a coach, always a coach: “Players are probably getting tired of me texting them because I’m texting them about things I see on tape.”



