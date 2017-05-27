Welcome to the fourth installment of the Fan Spotlight Series inspired by McDonald’s new Signature Crafted Recipe sandwiches. In this series, we shine a light on how fans creatively celebrate and support their teams.

Fan Spotlight Series: The Chelsea Pensioners

Get a taste of the series in the video above

Ahead of this weekend's FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea, we talked to Rory, an avid Chelsea supporter, about his love affair with the club since the age of 4, and how the Chelsea Pensioners are synonymous with the Blues.

