Rugby Union: Maitland signs new Saracens deal

Scotland wing Sean Maitland has signed a new contract with Saracens until 2020.

The 28-year-old flyer sealed a switch from London Irish to Sarries at the end of last season and scored eight tries in 21 appearances in his first campaign with the European champions.

Maitland, who missed Saracens' Premiership semi-final defeat to Exeter Chiefs due to an ankle injury which also ruled him out of Scotland's summer tour, has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension with the London club.

"I'm extremely happy to be staying at Saracens until 2020." said Maitland. "I'm very settled and my family love living here - I'm just very grateful to have the opportunity to continue doing what I love for a job and playing for Saracens.

"On a personal note, it's been a great year for me and one that has gone so quickly - which I believe is a testament to how much I have enjoyed being here.

"We have so much fun, there's never a dull moment on a day-to-day basis and we work incredibly hard for each other. I feel like my game has improved and that's down to the boys pushing each other on, the coaching that we get here and the mindset of the place.

"Although I was disappointing to get injured near the end of the campaign, that's rugby, and I'm already looking forward to next season."