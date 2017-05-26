NHL playoffs 2017: Chris Kunitz ends epic Game 7 in double OT, sends Penguins back to Cup Final

Four months since his last goal, Chris Kunitz scored twice, including 5:09 into double overtime, to send the Penguins back to the Stanley Cup Final for a second straight year with a 3-2 win in Thursday's epic double-overtime win against the Senators.

NHL playoffs 2017: Chris Kunitz ends epic Game 7 in double OT, sends Penguins to Cup Final

In an Eastern Conference finals that tested every ounce of winning will remaining in the defending champions, it's especially fitting Kunitz, the 37-year-old veteran, did the honors.

And somehow, some way, the Penguins, injured and exhausted, having played more games in two years than any other NHL team, found a way to edge the never-say-die Sens in their 207th game since the start of the 2015-16 season. They're the first to make back-to-back trips since the Red Wings in 2007-09.

Pittsburgh led by a goal on two occasions in Game 7, first thanks to Kunitz in the second period and again when Justin Schultz scored on a power play with just under nine minutes remaining in regulation that figured to be the decider.

Ottawa had an answer for both.

Mark Stone's second-period marker came 20 seconds after Kunitz broke the ice. Then it was Ryan Dzingel, without a goal in nearly a month, who scored with 5:19 to play.

In overtime, where the Sens made a living with a 6-1 record these playoffs, Craig Anderson was as stellar as he's been during their run. The veteran netminder twice turned aside prime chances from Phil Kessel, the first on a breakaway and the second clanking off the post and just over the crossbar.

Kunitz, whose last goal came Feb. 16, 35 games ago, got the game winner on a slap shot from the top of the faceoff circle that made it past two Sens defenders and over the right shoulder of Anderson, who stopped 39 of Pittsburgh's 42 shots on goal.



Oh... And that double OT goal was scored by CHRIS KUNITZ! With assists to Sidney Crosby and Justin Schultz. pic.twitter.com/dkkgEdL926

— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 26, 2017



It marked the 11th time in NHL history a Game 7 was decided in double overtime and first since the Rangers knocked off the Devils in the 1994 East finals.

Ottawa fell to 0-6 all time in Game 7s. Pittsburgh is 10-7.

The Pens will host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against a well-rested Predators squad.

Three stars

3. Erik Karlsson, Senators — Karlsson passed Dany Heatley for the fourth-most playoff points (36) in Senators franchise history. He skated 39:33 in Game 7, capping a memorable playoff run by the dynamic defenseman.

2. Matt Murray, Penguins — Murray and Craig Anderson matched each other shot for shot through four periods, but the 23-year-old upstaged the cagey veteran, making 27 saves.

1. Chris Kunitz, Penguins — Kunitz is the oldest player in NHL history to score a Game 7-winning goal in overtime.

Gotta see it

It's uncommon in 2017 to see a well-executed hip check in the NHL, but Marc Methot took a page out of the old-school textbook with his second-period shot on Evgeni Malkin. Feast your eyes.



Great hip check by Methot on Malkin pic.twitter.com/Hh4GroMb7c

— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 26, 2017



Stanley Cup Final schedule

MORE:

NHL teams getting new uniforms in 2017-18, report says

| Stanley Cup Final 2017: Predators hopeful Mike Fisher can return for Game 1



Monday, May 29 — Predators at Penguins, 8 p.m. ET, NBC



Wednesday, May 31 — Predators at Penguins, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN



Saturday, June 3 — Penguins at Predators, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN



Monday, June 5 — Penguins at Predators, 8 p.m. ET, NBC



Thursday, June 8 — Predators at Penguins, 8 p.m. ET, NBC



Sunday, June 11 — Penguins at Predators, 8 p.m. ET, NBC



Wednesday, June 14 — Predators at Penguins, 8 p.m. ET, NBC