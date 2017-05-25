Willian has dismissed claims he could leave Chelsea amid speculation linking him with a close-season move to Manchester United.

Willian wants Chelsea stay amid Manchester United rumours

The Brazil international is no longer an undisputed starter at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Antonio Conte and recent reports claimed his former manager Jose Mourinho is pondering a move for the attacking midfielder.

However, Willian insists he is going nowhere and is happy at Chelsea.

"Yes, I will be a Chelsea player next season," the 28-year-old told Standard Sport.

"I have a contract with Chelsea until 2020 and I am very happy here.

"I have a great relationship with all the people that work at Chelsea and the fans too. They have been great to me since I joined."

Chelsea's Premier League triumph will see them return to the Champions League in 2017-18 and Willian is desperate to go all the way and win the European title.

"Chelsea are back in the Champions League next season and I am looking forward to playing in it again," he added.

"It is a big, big target for us and we have to look to win that trophy next year."