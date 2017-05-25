Liverpool and Sydney 'miles apart' on the pitch - Brosque

Liverpool's comfortable 3-0 win over Sydney FC on Wednesday night is a reminder that the level of quality is "miles apart" between the Premier League and A-League, according to Alex Brosque.

Sydney's skipper had a wry smile on his face when reviewing the friendly defeat at ANZ Stadium, with the Reds having scored three times in the first half despite having arrived from the United Kingdom the day of the game.

With Sky Blues coach Graham Arnold describing the match as "a reality check" for the club's younger players - many of whom got an opportunity to play in the second half - Brosque insisted the experience was beneficial for the A-League champions as a reminder of how they can improve.

"Obviously they touched us up a bit in the first half there but it's good to see the difference, the sharpness, the quickness of the brain, how they think. It's definitely miles apart," he said.

Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Roberto Firmino scored the goals for Liverpool as both coaches selected starting XIs that were far from their best.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp started with retired stars Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, plus a couple of youngsters, while Arnold was missing Johnny Warren medallist Milos Ninkovic and key defender Jordy Buijs.

"It's good for our boys, the Australian kids especially, to come up against that quality," Arnold said afterwards.

"A lot of young boys haven't played at international level and to play against that type of quality is a bit of a reality check.

"You think you're doing well, but then there's still a long way to go until you get to the level of an English Premier League player.

"It's been tough the last two weeks to keep the boys going after the grand final, but give them the credit for doing their best.

"It's time for a holiday now."

Arnold added that he expects winger David Carney, who started against Liverpool, to re-sign with the club soon.