We've entered into a situation where drama has been stirred up over something inconsequential, so of course it happened in Los Angeles.

D'Angelo Russell's Twitter habits don't dictate how he feels about Lonzo Ball

Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, drew a fair amount of attention from the Twittersphere after liking a tweet from user @Beck_Jordan11 saying there is "no way in hell" the team should select UCLA star Lonzo Ball at No. 2 in this year's NBA Draft. As expected, Russell unliked the tweet once it started floating around the internet, but screenshots never die.

OK, let's not overreact to this. (Well, we already have, but let's not overreact more than that). Russell has liked 626 tweets as of Wednesday afternoon, many of them positive stories or compliments from fans about his play. If you go back through that list, you'll see Russell was protective of his spot well before the Lakers won the No. 2 slot in the lottery. For example, here's one tweet he liked from February.



@Dloading is the future PG of this team. Team just looks better with him on the floor. FOH if you want him traded b

— MIKE TROUT THE GAWD (@Hecteezus) February 1, 2017



He also liked one user's comment from October referring to him as a shooting guard who can make plays as opposed to a pure point guard. Maybe he wouldn't be against sliding over to shooting guard if the Lakers do decide to put Ball at the point. Silver Screen and Roll pointed out Russell's effective field goal percentage and player efficiency rating actually improved when he shifted over to shooting guard.



Can we stop trying to force @Dloading to be a pure PG when he's a SG who can playmake, @Lakers ??? K. Thanks. Bye.

— Shehzeb Imam (@shehzeb88) October 20, 2016



What's the most likely scenario here? Russell probably liked the tweet because it reflected positively on him. Russell should have a great deal of pride as a professional athlete, and he wouldn't give up his starting position to anyone — Ball included — without a fight.

If the Lakers ultimately do draft Ball, Russell might need to adjust to playing off ball (in more ways than one) more frequently. He'll have that conversation with head coach Luke Walton if necessary. But let's not assume there's already a feud brewing because Russell liked a tweet — even if that is so perfectly LA.