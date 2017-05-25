Georgia's new "campus carry" law prevents fans from bringing weapons into stadiums and arenas at on-campus sporting events, but officials have determined that concealed handguns will be allowed at tailgates.

Concealed handguns will be allowed at Georgia, Ga. Tech tailgates

The University System of Georgia on Wednesday issued "Guidelines for the Implementation of House Bill 280," which becomes law July 1. The controversial measure will allow people to carry concealed handguns on state campuses, with several exceptions.

"Buildings and property used for athletic sporting events" is first on that list of places were handguns will remain prohibited, but the guidelines issued Wednesday say specifically that exception "does not extend to so-called 'tailgating' areas where fans may congregate outside the gates of the sports facility."

The guidelines say universities will not provide gun storage facilities or post signs denoting restricted areas, saying it is the responsibility of each individual to "know the law and to understand where they can go while carrying."

The law states that individual schools cannot carve out their own exceptions not already specified in the law, so the schools that see the most tailgating — Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Georgia Southern — cannot override the measure.

"I understand that many of you have strong feelings about this bill," university system chancellor Steve Wrigley wrote. "Yet, whether you opposed or supported the legislation, it will soon be state law, and I respectfully ask everyone to exercise patience, understanding and respect as we implement it. We all share the same goal of ensuring a safe campus environment. We should work together to implement the law as written and thoughtfully address any complications that may arise."