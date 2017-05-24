Marcelo Bielsa has promised to bring attacking football to Lille after being unveiled as the new coach of the Ligue 1 club.

Bielsa promises attacking football in Lille unveiling

The Argentine has agreed a two-year deal to replace interim coach Franck Passi, while Luis Campos has joined Lille as the club's new sporting director.

Bielsa resigned two days after agreeing to take charge of Lazio in July 2016 but the former Marseille and Athletic Bilbao boss is keen to get started at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

"I'm glad to be here," Bielsa told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

Ajax, United tribute to Manchester

"I feel an immense responsibility in relation to the task. I'm coming to Lille with great enthusiasm. The expectations placed on us are not small.

"We will try to attack as much as possible, defend well and, if possible in the opposition half, play the ball on the ground.

"Football is a little bit of industry and a lot of passion. I found here fits my vision.''

Lille owner Gerard Lopez added: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Marcelo Bielsa, who is an integral part to the mentality of the project.

"We started with Marcelo's motions. Luis [Campos] has built a list of players that match these needs."