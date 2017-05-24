Tom Dumoulin's progress in the Giro d'Italia came to an unexpected halt during stage 16, as he stopped on the side of the road for an impromptu toilet break.

Call of nature dents Dumoulin Giro hopes

Dumoulin went into Tuesday's stage in possession of the Maglia Rosa, but found himself playing catch up to his general classification rivals after he got off his bike to relieve his apparent discomfort.

The Dutchman stripped down his kit in order to answer the call of nature, but his stoppage proved to be a particularly untimely one.

His GC rivals Nairo Quintana, Thibaut Pinto and Vincenzo Nibali quickly gained a minute and a half on Dumoulin, and he could be left to rue one of the more bizarre moments in this year's race.