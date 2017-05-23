Larry Fitzgerald understands questions about his future will come up this year. He just doesn't want to answer them.

Larry Fitzgerald will not be badgered about his playing future

The 10-time Pro Bowler made it clear Monday night he will address his playing future once, in training camp, and that's it.

"I'm going to answer it one time, and I'm not even going to address it anymore," Fitzgerald said, via ESPN.com.

Fitzgerald, 33, is back playing his 14th season this year — all with the Cardinals — and he understands if this year is anything like last year, he will be facing questions about his future all season long, which can get annoying.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yup, it does," Fitzgerald said. "Everybody wants to know what the future holds, but nobody knows what the future holds. I don't know what it holds."

Fitzgerald led the NFL with 107 receptions last season. Whenever he does hang up his cleats, he will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.