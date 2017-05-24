You don't need to roster Clayton Kershaw in daily fantasy baseball contests on Tuesday, but, you know, it never hurts to have him in your lineup, especially in cash games. Fortunately, we have a fairly deep set of rankings that features other studs like Jon Lester, Carlos Carrasco, and Lance McCullers Jr., plus sleepers like German Marquez, Joe Biagini, Jose Urena.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday, May 23

Head-to-head matchups could cause some trouble today, as talented, evenly matched pitchers, like Lester and Johnny Cueto, Ervin Santana and Dylan Bundy, and Alex Cobb and Matt Shoemaker will face each other. Check those Vegas odds before finalizing your picks.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers

Rank Pitcher

Team

Opp.

1

Clayton Kershaw, LHP

LAD

vs. STL

2

Jon Lester, LHP

CHC

vs. SF

3

Carlos Carrasco, RHP

CLE

at CIN

4

Lance McCullers Jr., RHP

HOU

vs. DET

5

Johnny Cueto, RHP

SF

at CHC

6

Danny Duffy, LHP

KC

at NYY

7

Ervin Santana, RHP

MIN

at BAL

8

Dylan Bundy, RHP

BAL

vs. MIN

9

Jesse Hahn, RHP

OAK

vs. MIA

10

German Marquez, RHP

COL

at PHI

11

Jimmy Nelson, RHP

MIL

vs. TOR

12

Alex Cobb, RHP

TB

vs. LAA

13

Rick Porcello, RHP

BOS

vs. TEX

14

Joe Biagini, RHP

TOR

at MIL

15

Jose Urena, RHP

MIA

at OAK

16

R.A. Dickey, RHP

ATL

vs. PIT

17

Andrew Cashner, RHP

TEX

at BOS

18

Lance Lynn, RHP

STL

at LAD

19

Matt Shoemaker, RHP

LAA

at TB

20

Jordan Montgomery, LHP

NYY

vs. KC

21

Matt Harvey, RHP

NYM

vs. SD

22

Tyler Glasnow, RHP

PIT

at ATL

23

Jordan Zimmermann, RHP

DET

at HOU

24

Zach Eflin, RHP

PHI

vs. COL

25

Amir Garrett, LHP

CIN

vs. CLE

26

Joe Ross, RHP

WAS

vs. SEA

27

Jhoulys Chacin, RHP

SD

at NYM

SS

Chris Owings (R)

Dylan Covey

$3100

$4500

$20

SS - Andrelton Simmons - Y! 28

Patrick Corbin, RHP

ARI

vs. CWS

29

Christian Bergman, RHP

SEA

at WAS

30

Dylan Covey, RHP

CWS

at ARI



Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Tuesday, May 23

This section is brought to you courtesy of Fantasy Alarm's Daily Fantasy Baseball Playbook.

On this action-packed Tuesday, there are plenty of solid arms to invest in (or fade), plus tons of bats to choose from. We are once again going big on the D-backs, Indians, and Astros,, and don't be surprised to see us lean on those teams in the Optimal Lineups that will be published later for Fantasy Alarm subscribers.

On the weather front, rain is expected in Washington tonight, and with the Nationals history of calling games, the M's-Nats matchup is in real danger. We have a couple Mariners profiled in case that threat dissipates. There are lesser risks in Baltimore (Twins-Orioles), Atlanta (Pirates-Braves) and Chicago (Giants-Cubs) tonight but not enough for us to fade or avoid any players in those games (yet). Stay tuned to the oft-updated FA Weather Center. -- Nick Berns

Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice: Value picks

There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:

C - Yasmani Grandal - DK

C - Jett Bandy (lineup check) - DK + FD

C - Jeff Mathis (lineup check) - FD + Y!

1B - Kendrys Morales - FD + Y!

1B - Tommy Joseph - DK

2B - Rougned Odor - DK

2B - Neil Walker - DK

2B - Jed Lowrie - FD

2B - Cory Spangenberg - Y!

3B - David Freese - DK + FD

3B - Evan Longoria - FD

3B - Chase Headley - Y!

SS - Freddy Galvis - DK - FD

SS - Alcides Escobar - FD + Y!

27

Jhoulys Chacin, RHP

SD

at NYM





SS

Chris Owings (R)

Dylan Covey

$3100

$4500

$20

SS - Andrelton Simmons - Y!

OF - Leury Garcia - DK + Y!

OF - Curtis Granderson - FD