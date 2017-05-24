News

Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal
Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday, May 23

Sporting News
Sporting News /

You don't need to roster Clayton Kershaw in daily fantasy baseball contests on Tuesday, but, you know, it never hurts to have him in your lineup, especially in cash games. Fortunately, we have a fairly deep set of rankings that features other studs like Jon Lester, Carlos Carrasco, and Lance McCullers Jr., plus sleepers like German Marquez, Joe Biagini, Jose Urena.

Head-to-head matchups could cause some trouble today, as talented, evenly matched pitchers, like Lester and Johnny Cueto, Ervin Santana and Dylan Bundy, and Alex Cobb and Matt Shoemaker will face each other. Check those Vegas odds before finalizing your picks.

MORE DFS: Tuesday Lineup | Lineup Builder


RankPitcher Team Opp.
1 Clayton Kershaw, LHP LAD vs. STL
2 Jon Lester, LHP CHC vs. SF
3 Carlos Carrasco, RHP CLE at CIN
4 Lance McCullers Jr., RHP HOU vs. DET
5 Johnny Cueto, RHP SF at CHC
6 Danny Duffy, LHP KC at NYY
7 Ervin Santana, RHP MIN at BAL
8 Dylan Bundy, RHP BAL vs. MIN
9 Jesse Hahn, RHP OAK vs. MIA
10 German Marquez, RHP COL at PHI
11 Jimmy Nelson, RHP MIL vs. TOR
12 Alex Cobb, RHP TB vs. LAA
13 Rick Porcello, RHP BOS vs. TEX
14 Joe Biagini, RHP TOR at MIL
15 Jose Urena, RHP MIA at OAK
16 R.A. Dickey, RHP ATL vs. PIT
17 Andrew Cashner, RHP TEX at BOS
18 Lance Lynn, RHP STL at LAD
19 Matt Shoemaker, RHP LAA at TB
20 Jordan Montgomery, LHP NYY vs. KC
21 Matt Harvey, RHP NYM vs. SD
22 Tyler Glasnow, RHP PIT at ATL
23 Jordan Zimmermann, RHP DET at HOU
24 Zach Eflin, RHP PHI vs. COL
25 Amir Garrett, LHP CIN vs. CLE
26 Joe Ross, RHP WAS vs. SEA
27 Jhoulys Chacin, RHP SD at NYM
28 Patrick Corbin, RHP ARI vs. CWS
29 Christian Bergman, RHP SEA at WAS
30 Dylan Covey, RHP CWS at ARI

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Tuesday, May 23

This section is brought to you courtesy of Fantasy Alarm's Daily Fantasy Baseball Playbook. Along with the DFS Playbook, Fantasy Alarm's team of award-winning (and major DFS contest-winning) writers provide all the tools and analysis you need to dominate your DFS contests -- stats, Hitting and Pitching Coaches, Optimal Lineups, Lineup Builder, Ownership Forecaster, and much more. Go pro with Fantasy Alarm and take advantage of all the tools and full analysis.

On this action-packed Tuesday, there are plenty of solid arms to invest in (or fade), plus tons of bats to choose from. We are once again going big on the D-backs, Indians, and Astros,, and don't be surprised to see us lean on those teams in the Optimal Lineups that will be published later for Fantasy Alarm subscribers.

Pos Player Opp. FD DK Y! Analysis
SP Clayton Kershaw (L) Lance Lynn $12600 $13400 GO PRO !
SP Lance McCullers (R) J. Zimmermann $9400 $10200 GO PRO !
SP J. Montgomery (L) Danny Duffy $7000 $6800 GO PRO !
SP Jon Lester (L) Johnny Cueto $10300 $11100 GO PRO !
SP Patrick Corbin (L) Dylan Covey $7300 $7000 GO PRO !
SP Matt Shoemaker (R) Alex Cobb $8800 $9200 GO PRO !
SP Matt Harvey (R) Jhoulys Chacin $8000 $6500 GO PRO !
SP Jhoulys Chacin (R) Matt Harvey $6900 $7500 GO PRO !
SP Jesse Hahn (R) Jose Urena $7800 $6100 GO PRO !
C Evan Gattis (R) J. Zimmermann $3200 $3600 GO PRO !
C Yan Gomes (R) Amir Garrett $2900 $3700 GO PRO !
C Gary Sánchez (R) Danny Duffy $3600 $4700 GO PRO !
C Russell Martin (R) Jimmy Nelson $2700 $3700 GO PRO !
1B Paul Goldschmidt (R) Dylan Covey $4700 $5400 GO PRO !
1B Albert Pujols (R) Alex Cobb $2900 $3700 GO PRO !
1B Matt Adams (L) Tyler Glasnow $2200 $3200 GO PRO !
1B Ryon Healy (R) Jose Urena $3000 $3300 GO PRO !
2B José Altuve (R) J. Zimmermann $4100 $4900 GO PRO !
2B Brandon Drury (R) Dylan Covey $2600 $3800 GO PRO !
2B Dee Gordon (L) Jesse Hahn $2800 $3700 GO PRO !
2B Chase Utley (L) Lance Lynn $2300 $3200 GO PRO !
3B Jake Lamb (L) Dylan Covey $4100 $5500 GO PRO !
3B Miguel Sano (R) Dylan Bundy $3900 $4600 GO PRO !
3B Luis Valbuena (L) Alex Cobb $2500 $3100 GO PRO !
3B Kyle Seager (L) Joe Ross $3100 $3600 GO PRO !
SS Corey Seager (L) Lance Lynn $3600 $4700 GO PRO !
SS Carlos Correa (R) J. Zimmermann $4100 $4700 GO PRO !
SS Tim Beckham (R) Matt Shoemaker $2900 $2900 GO PRO !
OF David Peralta (L) Dylan Covey $3300 $4700 GO PRO !
OF Nelson Cruz (R) Joe Ross $4000 $4300 GO PRO !
OF Josh Reddick (L) J. Zimmermann $3300 $3600 GO PRO !
OF Khris Davis (R) Jose Urena $3500 $4200 GO PRO !
OF Cody Bellinger (L) Lance Lynn $3800 $4400 GO PRO !
OF Ryan Braun (R) Joe Biagini $4000 $4800 GO PRO !
OF Avisail García (R) Patrick Corbin $3600 $4700 GO PRO !
OF Michael Conforto (L) Jhoulys Chacin $4200 $4800 GO PRO !
OF Matt Joyce (L) Jose Urena $2800 $3400 GO PRO !

MORE: GO PRO with Fantasy Alarm


Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice: Value picks


There are a few players that I didn’t do a full write-up on, but like for value plays and may make it into my Optimal Lineups. They include:

C - Yasmani Grandal - DK

C - Jett Bandy (lineup check) - DK + FD

C - Jeff Mathis (lineup check) - FD + Y!

1B - Kendrys Morales - FD + Y!

1B - Tommy Joseph - DK

2B - Rougned Odor - DK

2B - Neil Walker - DK

2B - Jed Lowrie - FD

2B - Cory Spangenberg - Y!

3B - David Freese - DK + FD

3B - Evan Longoria - FD

3B - Chase Headley - Y!

SS - Freddy Galvis - DK - FD

SS - Alcides Escobar - FD + Y!

OF - Leury Garcia - DK + Y!

OF - Curtis Granderson - FD

