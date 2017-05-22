Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko gives the Blues a transfer boost

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has ruled out a close-season switch to Paris Saint-Germain because he could not "leave for a club that has finished behind me."

Bakayoko has been one of the star performers for Monaco this season as they ended PSG's recent dominance of Ligue 1 by winning the title.

Under the guidance of Leonardo Jardim a youthful Monaco side have also set Europe alight with their stylish brand of attacking football, reaching the semi-finals - where they were beaten by Juventus.

Many expect this Monaco team to be picked apart by Europe's elite - Kylian Mbappe has already been heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid.

Bakayoko's future has also been the subject of speculation, with Chelsea reportedly keen to acquire his services, along with PSG, but the 22-year-old has no intention of moving to Monaco's league rivals.

"I can't leave Monaco to go to PSG," he told Canal Football Club.

"It's impossible, because I've just finished champion ahead of Paris. I can't leave for a club that has finished behind me.

"PSG is a club I carry in my heart because I'm a Parisian and I was a supporter of PSG, like my family. They initiated me."

Bakayoko has made 51 appearances for Monaco in all competitions this season and his club form was rewarded with a first international cap in France's 2-0 defeat against Spain in March.