MLB: Bryant belts two home runs for Cubs, Estrada leads Jays

The Chicago Cubs appear to be getting back on track in MLB, while Marco Estrada led the way for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bryant belts two home runs for Cubs, Estrada leads Jays

World Series champions the Cubs made a slow start to the season but claimed their fourth win in five games by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 13-6 on Sunday.

Kris Bryant went three-for-three with four runs scored and two solo home runs to lead the Cubs.

Estrada guided the Blue Jays, who enjoyed a 3-1 victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Colorado Rockies overcame the Cincinnati Reds 6-4, the Los Angeles Angels crushed the New York Mets 12-5 and the New York Yankees edged the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2.

The Washington Nationals got past the Atlanta Braves 3-2, the Pittsburgh Pirates shut out the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 and the Cleveland Indians held on to beat the Houston Astros 8-6.

The Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins split their double-header, the former winning 6-4 before suffering an 8-4 loss.

The St Louis Cardinals had an 8-3 win over the San Francisco Giants, the Boston Red Sox thrashed the Oakland Athletics 12-3 and the Miami Marlins went down to the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3.

The Chicago White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 8-1, the San Diego Padres overcame the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 and the Texas Rangers were 5-2 victors against the Detroit Tigers.

EXCELLENT ESTRADA

Estrada led the Blue Jays by allowing just one run off five hits in 7.2 innings. He also struck out 12 batters, and is now 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA this season.

IMPRESSIVE JUDGE

Aaron Judge is normally seen trotting around the bases, but he can also make plays with his glove.

Judge went hitless but the Yankees still beat the Rays.

MUSGROVE'S FORGETTABLE OUTING

The Astros fell to the Indians after starting pitcher Joe Musgrove was touched up for seven earned runs in just three innings. Currently fighting some pitching issues, Houston have now lost three straight games.

ROCKIES AT PHILLIES

After collecting his MLB-leading 19th save Sunday, closer Greg Holland and the red-hot Rockies (28-17) head to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (15-26). It has been eight years since the Rockies made the postseason, but they finally look primed for a run in 2017.