WWE Backlash 2017 results: Jinder Mahal wins WWE Championship from Randy Orton

WWE Backlash 2017: Live blog, updates, highlights, results, card, start time

Jinder Mahal is the new WWE Champion.

To the shock of the crowd at the Allstate Arena, Mahal pulled off the upset of a lifetime and upended Orton for the WWE Championship.

I laughed. I cried. I tweeted.

Listen: Does Jinder Mahal have a championship pedigree? Absolutely not. He was essentially a career jobber in WWE before leaving, enjoying moderate independent scene success, and coming back to get an astronomical push to where we are now.

But let's face some facts, Curt Hawkins style: Orton's act is tired. He largely wrestles uninspired. His program with Bray Wyatt was some of the most boring and confusing stuff that we've seen in WWE lately. That's not for lack of trying on Wyatt's part, who's proven to be a good performer but is routinely put in bad spots.

So the opportunity to both pull the title off Orton — who constantly toots his own horn, mind you — and shock the world with a result that came from outta nowhere, on a show they want to bill as the "land of opportunity," well, mission far accomplished.

Mahal brought his A-game to Backlash, and he was given the chance to shine. He told a good story in the ring. His mic work was good. His in-ring work surpassed that.

WWE is taking a calculated risk with Mahal as WWE Champion. It's a play for their growth in India and expanding that market. But on the other hand, they're also turning their back on AJ Styles and other main-event ready talent on the "SmackDown" roster.

WWE's a business and they saw a business opportunity with Mahal. Now, we just have to see if it's going to pay off.

In the past we've seen Mahal work as a member of 3MB alongside Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre, and most recently he was seen tagging with Rusev before making the jump over to "SmackDown."

Now, we call him WWE Champion.

You can check all of the results and see how Backlash unfolded below.

All times eastern.

WWE Backlash updates and results

Jinder Mahal defeats Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

10:47 p.m.: Oh my God I can't believe what I'm about to type. Jinder Mahal just won the WWE Championship. This is absolutely fantastic.

10:45 p.m.: Orton hits an RKO on Mahal, Mahal is assisted out of the ring by the Bollywood Boyz. I mean the Singh Brothers. Whatever.

10:44 p.m.: ...dive.

10:43 p.m.: There's a guy in the crowd with an "Orton Fears Ospreay" sign. Very timely.

10:42 p.m.: This isn't a bad match, but it really makes you question the inconsistencies in Orton's performances. He was put in a program with a plus wrestler in Bray Wyatt, and couldn't deliver. Yet here we are with Jinder Mahal, and it's a palatable match.

10:40 p.m.: Orton hits a superplex on Mahal for a 2-count.

10:39 p.m.: Mahal keeps working over Orton's left arm/shoulder. Mahal goes hard into the steel post. LED post? Whatever.

10:35 p.m.: Orton drops Mahal back-first into the announce desk. Crowd was pulling hard for Mahal.

10:32 p.m.: Mahal starting to gain some momentum, as he has a keylock and oh my God the crowd is cheering for Jinder Mahal. This. Is. Not. A. Drill.

10:31 p.m.: And noooow the match has started. I'm genuinely curious to see how this is going to shake out. Orton goes for an early RKO.

10:30 p.m.: Orton jumping Mahal to start the match. Bell hasn't even rung yet.

10:25 p.m.: Oh yeah, this is happening. Oh man is it happening.

10:19 p.m.: Oh boy, this is actually happening, isn't it?

Luke Harper defeats Erick Rowan via pinfall

10:18 p.m. FINISH: A back and forth affair between two big dudes. Harper picks up the win with discus axe handle after Rowan was talking to his mask.

10:17 p.m.: Move for move so far in this match. Harper went for a suicide dive outside the ring.

10:12 p.m.: It's 10:12, which means it's time to remind you that Jinder Mahal is challenging for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tonight.

10:10 p.m.: Crowd is very clearly calming down from the last match.

10:08 p.m.: As far as I'm concerned, we saw the main event already tonight, but this match could surprisingly decent, too. These two big dudes can go.

Kevin Owens (c) defeats AJ Styles to retain United States Championship via countout

10:03 p.m. FINISH: Styles lifts Owens on the announce table for a Styles Clash, but instead his leg slides through a monitor cradle on the table, and is counted out. Amazing match with a unique ending. If it was cleaner, it would have been match of the year.

10:01 p.m.: AJ hits a vertical suplex on the apron. Oh my god this match.

9:59 p.m.: AJ and Kevin to the top rope, and Owens reverses a superplex into a Fisherman's suplex from the top rope. This is crazy.

9:57 p.m.: AJ hits a big powerbomb off the top rope. Man this is an excellent match.

9:55 p.m.: Owens locks in a really brutal ankle lock on AJ, twisting and ripping the leg. Had a single leg crab locked in momentarily, too.

9:53 p.m.: Owens hits a cradle neckbreaker on AJ and I'm surprised he's not dead right now. Scary and fast and looked really bad, even in instant replay.

9:52 p.m.: AJ gaining momentum here, Shocked he was able to pick up Owens for the Ushigoroshi. Crazy.

9:48 p.m.: This "New Face of America" Owens is great. Really brings him back to his WWE debut where he was ruthless and nothing but. Three sentons on AJ in succession. Brutal.

9:46 p.m.: Owens hits a huge clothesline on AJ. Repeated knees to the small of the back by Owens.

9:45 p.m.: AJ Styles is 39 years of age and he moves better than a lot of of guys half his age.

9:41 p.m.: Off we go. Good heel work by Owens early on. Crowd seems split down the middle.

9:40 p.m.: The year is 2017. And we get to witness Kevin Owens and AJ Styles do battle inside of a WWE ring. Who would have thought this would be a thing five years ago?

9:34 p.m.: And we're chugging along tonight, in what has been a surprisingly well-wrestled pay-per-view to this point. Next, the match of the night.

Carmella, Tamina, Natalya defeat Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Naomi via submission

9:31 p.m. FINISH: Becky Lynch taps to a Natalya Sharpshooter in a pretty good match.

9:29 p.m.: Becky Lynch in off the Naomi hot tag.

9:27 p.m.: Naomi's sneakers are very distracting and you can buy them at those sleazy mall kiosks. I love it.

9:25 p.m.: Good action between Naomi and Carmella, who's vastly improved in the ring.

9:22 p.m.: Becky Lynch is awesome and tonight she has awesome hair.

9:20 p.m.: I am cautiously optimistic for this match, though six-woman tag team matches have a tendency to be, well, less than good.

9:12 p.m.: Jinder Mahal shows up to the arena in a limo, so here's your friendly hourly reminder that Jinder Mahal is wrestling for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tonight.

9:08 p.m.: Wow, I'm really, really surprised right now. So is this guy.



SAMI ZAYN WON A MATCH! SAMI ZAYN WON A MATCH! #WWEBacklash

— Joe Rivera (@JoeRiveraSN) May 22, 2017



Sami Zayn defeats Baron Corbin via pinfall

9:07 p.m. FINISH: Corbin re-enters the ring after being tossed out, Zayn catches him and hits the Helluva Kick for the 3-count. Wow.

9:06 p.m.: This is an excellent back-and-forth match. Corbin hits the Deep Six for a near fall.

9:03 p.m.: Corbin hits Zayn with a chokeslam into a backbreaker. Man this guy can really work a match.

9:00 p.m.: See, I really like Sami Zayn, but I feel like his WWE run on the main roster as "bully victim" has been rehashed as several times over.

8:58 p.m.: Zayn fights out of the bearhug and a sequence later Corbin hits a MASSIVE spinebuster on Corbin. His ring work isn't the problem, that's for sure.

8:57 p.m.: The crowd seems to be very into Baron Corbin, with dueling "Sami Zayn"/"Baron Corbin" chants from the crowd. Corbin working in a classic bearhug now. You don't see that anymore!

8:55 p.m.: Zayn clutching at his lower black, this guy is really good at working and selling injuries during a match. Hits a moonsault off the barricade on Corbin.

8:53 p.m.: And we're off with Zayn and Corbin. I really want to like Baron Corbin. There's something that's just not quite there.

8:47 p.m.: So far, so good from a PPV event that I had zero expectations going into. 2/2 so far.

The Usos defeat Breezango to retain SmackDown Tag Team Championship

8:44 p.m. FINISH: Tyler Breeze ends up in the crowd, Fandango eats a superkick from...one of the Usos and the Usos retain.

8:43 p.m.: Breeze hits the unprettier on...one of the Usos. Oh man this is a crazy match and the crowd was absolutely hot.

8:42 p.m.: OK, back to the match. Tyler Breeze is taking it to Jey Uso. Jey gets the upper hand and a tag, hits a backbreaker, and Jimmy Uso flies off the top rope with an elbow drop.

8:39 p.m.: Tyler Breeze is now in the ring dressed as a grandma. This is absolutely fantastic.

8:38 p.m.: A pretty hilarious comedy spot by Tyler Breeze with a mop vs. one of the Usos.

8:37 p.m.: Tyler Breeze's mop is more over than Apollo Crews. Just take this guy's word for it.



Tyler Breeze's mop is more over than Apollo Crews. #WWEBacklash

— Joe Rivera (@JoeRiveraSN) May 22, 2017



8:35 p.m.: No shot that Breezango wins the titles tonight, but man, they have been comedic genius.

8:33 p.m.: Day One Is H. Absolutely fantastic.

8:30 p.m.: Here are things that I am thankful for:

— Pizza.

— Pretty sunsets.

— Fashion Files.

8:27 p.m.: You can take this tweet, too.



KINSHASAAAAAAAAAA

— Joe Rivera (@JoeRiveraSN) May 22, 2017



Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Dolph Ziggler via pinfall

8:25 FINISH: Nakamura gains the upper hand and hits the reverse exploder suplex, then hits an absolutely brutal KINSHASAAAAAA for the 3-count.

8:23 p.m.: People are getting #MadOnTwitter with the way Nakamura is being booked in this match. It's a back-and-forth affair with a guy that was a main-eventer on "SmackDown" last year. I mean, what more do you want? A squash is unfair to Ziggler. Ah, well. Wrestling fans.

8:22 p.m.: Dear God Nakamura just took a superkick to the back of the head. Why? Ouch.

8:21 p.m.: Ziggler was tuning the band. Nakamura escapes the superkick attempt, then eats a Zig Zag. Kicks out at two! Great match to start the show.

8:18 p.m.: Dolph hits a big DDT on Nakamura. Near fall. Follows it up a few maneuvers later with the Fame-Ass-Er.

8:16 p.m.: Both men down center of the ring. Nakamura up first and now hitting Dolph with all sorts of knees and stuff.

8:14 p.m.: Dolph hits a massive dropkick on Nakamura. Thing of beauty. Hardcore Holly-esque.

8:12 p.m.: Nakamura has the upper hand, executes the Good Vibrations on Ziggler. Ziggler rolls out like Ludacris.

8:11 p.m.: With how good Ziggler sells, when/if Nakamura hits the Kinshasa, he might fly out of the ring and 10 rows into the crowd.

8:09 p.m.: Here we go. Starting off with some chain wrestling.

8:07 p.m.: This is my live blog, so I'm doing it how I want, including embedding my own tweets. #HEEL



I am absolutely convinced, without a shadow of a doubt, that Shinsuke Nakamura is the living embodiment of charisma. #WWEBacklash

— Joe Rivera (@JoeRiveraSN) May 22, 2017



8:06 p.m.: Massive "Nakamura" chant before the man comes out. No special entrance, unfortunately.

8:04 p.m.: Ziggler coming out to massive boos. Interesting, from a smarky Chicago cowd.

8:01 p.m.: Friendly reminder that Jinder Mahal — yes, that Jinder Mahal — is wrestling for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tonight. What a time to be alive.

7:52 p.m.: OK folks, time to grab your drinks before the show starts. And it's going to start hot, with Ziggler/Nakamura up first.

Tye Dillinger defeats Aiden English via pinfall

7:51 p.m. FINISH: Dillinger hits English with the new-look Tye Breaker for the three count. Not a bad match to get us started this eve.

7:48 p.m.: Dillinger starting to heat up now, he nailed English with two very, very stiff chops.

7:47 p.m.: Aiden English is the color of a gallon of 2-percent milk. I'd like to see he and Sheamus have a pale-off.

7:45 p.m.: Sorry, but there's nothing more ridiculous than having a commercial mid-match, on the pre-show, for a PPV that you are already watching.

7:44 p.m.: English can actually work a crowd pretty well, surprisingly well, as the crowd is all over him early in this match.

7:40 p.m.: Here we go with our first match of the night, as English comes singing down to the ring. With lots of vibrato.

7:27 p.m.: Ziggler backstage, turns out his match with Nakamura is first on the main card. Well, OK, then. Nakamura is certainly being done right by WWE so far.

7:24 p.m.: Erick Rowan shows up on the pre-show set in a new goat mask. Creepy, man.

7:06 p.m.: Starting with a Nakamura/Ziggler hype package on the pre-show. Chills. WWE video guys deserve raises.

7:01 p.m.: Haha. Just kidding.

7:00 p.m.: Hi, folks. Welcome to WWE Backlash, which in no way, shape or form will end up being a disappointing event.

WWE Backlash start time

The kickoff show happens starts at 7:00 p.m.; the main card starts at 8:00 p.m.

WWE Backlash card

— Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English (Pre-show)

— Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

— The Usos (c.) vs. Breezango for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

— Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles for the United States Championship

— Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. The Welcoming Committee (Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina)

— Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

— Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

— Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

WWE Backlash predictions

— Tye Dillinger picks up a win over Aiden English.

— Jinder Mahal shocks the world and wins the blue-brand title.

— The Usos retain.

— Kevin Owens retains in the match of the night.

— The Welcoming Committee picks up the W.

— Nakamura beats Ziggler, but Ziggler wins the sell contest.

— Corbin dispatches Zayn easily.

— Harper beats Rowan in a good match.