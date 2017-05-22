​Diamondbacks offering ridiculously cheap tickets with two-month package

Fighting attendance issues, the Diamondbacks are offering a ticket package that will get a fan into every home game in June and July for a total of $50. The team has 25 games scheduled at Chase Field for those two months, meaning each ticket costs $2 under the plan, dubbed “Ballpark Summer Pass.”

“This is a chance to attract new fans, younger fans who are home from college, and fans who aren't of the traditional mindset of attending 81 home games as a season-ticket holder,” Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall told the Arizona Republic. “We’re going to give it a shot and see what happens.”

One person can purchase up to four of the $50 packages. Tickets cannot be shared or resold, and fans will find out the location of their seats two hours before each game via MLB’s Ballpark app, which they must download if they buy the package.

Two dollars won’t get you excellent seats, of course, but fans use the Ballpark app to upgrade from the upper deck to a better location.

Under a similar package offered recently by the A’s, a month’s worth of home games was available for $19.99.

“The Diamondbacks are different,” the Arizona Republic writes. “They have a winning team and one of the best home records in Major League Baseball. And yet their stadium vibe is closer to morgue than Mardi Gras.”

Before Sunday's action, the Diamondbacks were in second place in the NL West with a record of 26-18 (18-8 at home), yet are averaging just 23,177 fans, third-worst in the National League.

“I think we’re all cautiously optimistic about what’s happening on the field,” Hall said. “You’re always an injury or a losing streak away from going backwards. But I think we’re seeing the beginning of something special. And without question, the more energy and fans that we can bring to this ballpark will only help that momentum.”