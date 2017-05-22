Enes Kanter lands in New York after being detained in Romania

Thunder center Enes Kanter landed in New York on Sunday morning after being detained in Romania on Saturday because his passport had been cancelled by the Turkish government, ESPN.com reports.



The most beautiful country in the world.



The United States Of America ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBPurW17AT

— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 21, 2017



The NBA worked with the U.S. State Department to get Kanter out of Romania and into London on Saturday, and Oklahoma senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford made calls on his behalf, according to the report.

In a video posted on Twitter while he was being detained, Kanter said, "The reason behind it is just, of course, my political views, and the guy who did it is Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey.”



I'm being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54

— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017



Kanter plans to hold a press conference Monday in New York to discuss the ordeal, his agent, Hilmi Cilnar told ESPN.

Kanter, who was born in Switzerland but is a Turkish citizen, has long been a vocal opponent of Erdogan, going so far as to call him the “Hitler of our century.”

He was disowned by his family for his anti-Erdogan stance, and he blames politics for the fact he has not played for Turkey’s national basketball in years, an assertion coach Ergin Ataman has denied.

Kanter, who happened to turn 25 on Saturday, was on a world tour to support his charity, the Light Foundation, although the rest of the tour has been cancelled.