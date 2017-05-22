News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Referee 'couldn't speak English': Parker
Ref 'couldn't speak English': Parker hits out

Enes Kanter lands in New York after being detained in Romania

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Thunder center Enes Kanter landed in New York on Sunday morning after being detained in Romania on Saturday because his passport had been cancelled by the Turkish government, ESPN.com reports.



Enes Kanter lands in New York after being detained in Romania

Enes Kanter lands in New York after being detained in Romania

The NBA worked with the U.S. State Department to get Kanter out of Romania and into London on Saturday, and Oklahoma senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford made calls on his behalf, according to the report.

In a video posted on Twitter while he was being detained, Kanter said, "The reason behind it is just, of course, my political views, and the guy who did it is Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey.”



Kanter plans to hold a press conference Monday in New York to discuss the ordeal, his agent, Hilmi Cilnar told ESPN.

Kanter, who was born in Switzerland but is a Turkish citizen, has long been a vocal opponent of Erdogan, going so far as to call him the “Hitler of our century.”


MORE:
Enes Kanter stranded in Romania as Turkey cancels passport

He was disowned by his family for his anti-Erdogan stance, and he blames politics for the fact he has not played for Turkey’s national basketball in years, an assertion coach Ergin Ataman has denied.

Kanter, who happened to turn 25 on Saturday, was on a world tour to support his charity, the Light Foundation, although the rest of the tour has been cancelled.

Back To Top