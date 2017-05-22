Dodgers send struggling Julio Urias back to Triple-A

News

The Dodgers have sent starting pitcher Julio Urias back down to the the minor leagues after two rocky starts.

Urias, 21, was optioned after allowing 13 runs — 12 earned — in his last two starts, which rose his ERA from 1.06 to 5.40 for the MLB season.

Despite his struggles, Urias had shown enough in his first three starts this year — two earned runs in 17 innings — to be counted on to work through the glitch.

Urias still has plenty of upside as a prospect, but the Dodgers have a number of able starters currently on their roster as they work to ease the phenom into the big leagues.

It won't be long before we see Urias pitching in a Dodgers uniform once again.

