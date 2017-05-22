Chelsea captain John Terry says he will wait to a few weeks before deciding where his future lies after bringing down the curtain on his Stamford Bridge career.

Chelsea fans, players honor captain John Terry in final Stamford Bridge appearance

Terry's 22-year association with Chelsea will end after the FA Cup final next weekend, and he received an early send off in the Premier League champions' 5-1 win over Sunderland on Sunday, leaving the pitch in the 26th minute — the number he wears on his shirt — to a standing ovation and a guard of honour.

The 36-year-old was visibly emotional when he left the field and when he addressed the fans after Chelsea were presented with the Premier League trophy at the end of a season in which he has made just nine Premier League starts.

Asked by Sky Sports if the idea for him to come off in the 26th minute was planned, Terry replied: "Was it planned: It wasn't actually, I did discuss it with the manager.

"I kind of negotiated with him to play 26 minutes and come off, it was more important for the players that are probably going to play the cup final that they get their legs sharpened up again before that game. It was a compromise between the two of us, it's been brilliant for me."

On his future, Terry added: "I'm going to have a few weeks, I'm going to get away and relaxed before deciding anything. Every ex-player I speak to says the same thing, play as long as you can, enjoy every minute.

"I want to play, that's the whole reason why I've decided to call it a day at Chelsea because I want to play, whether that be for one or two more years.

"I didn't want to be that player to kind of be standing in the way of the likes of Nathan Ake, them boys, it's their time to shine hopefully they can go on to a lot of success like we've had here."