Liverpool team news: Firmino & Sturridge start as Liverpool look to finish strong

Roberto Firmino has recovered from muscle fatigue to line up alongside Daniel Sturridge as Liverpool host Middlesbrough in their final game of the season looking to secure a top-four finish.

The Brazilian sat out last weekend’s 4-0 victory at West Ham but will be aiming to turn in another decisive performance at Anfield with Divock Origi dropping to the bench.

The England international, meanwhile, plays back-to-back top-flight games for the Reds for the first time since facing Leicester and Chelsea back in September.

Sturridge’s last Anfield start in the league was the goalless draw with Manchester United on October 17.

Alberto Moreno and Lucas, both named among the substitutes, could be walking out for Liverpool for the final time. The left-back, tracked by Inter and AC Milan, is hoping for a return to Spain while the club’s longest-serving player is open to offers that would afford him more playing time and a new challenge.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Lallana, Firmino, Sturridge

Liverpool subs: Karius, Klavan, Lucas, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Origi