Jose Mourinho has won more matches than any other manager to reach 250 Premier League games after Manchester United's success over Crystal Palace took his tally of victories to 158.

Mourinho seals winning record on 250th Premier League game

Gomes creates Premier League history

United boss Mourinho reached the milestone of games in England's top flight on Sunday and his side marked the occasion by recording a 2-0 win over Palace at Old Trafford.

A total of 22 managers have reached 250 games in the Premier League and the former Chelsea boss has more victories than anyone else.

Of the others, former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson is second in the list. He won 152 of his first 250 Premier League games, six fewer than Mourinho.

Sunday's match saw goals from debutant Josh Harrop and Paul Pogba give a much-changed United side victory three days before their Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm.

The team picked by Mourinho was the youngest United side in their Premier League history, while he also gave a late debut to Angel Gomes, who became the first player born in 2000 to play in the top flight.

Mourinho was able to relax after reaching the milestone, coping with relatively few inquiries from the press. He only spoke to MUTV for 17 seconds, saying: "Don't ask me too many things because now I am in the final. "Let me go home – I am in the final now. I know [my team], but let me go – I am in the final now!" He also appeared for his post-match media conference during the players' lap of honour when most journalists were still outside, promptly walking out when he did not receive any questions.