The Golden State Warriors are a win away from the NBA Finals after another victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Warriors take 3-0 series lead against Spurs

The Warriors eased into a 3-0 series lead against the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals after a 120-108 win on Saturday.

Without Kawhi Leonard (ankle), the Spurs were no match for Golden State, who improved to 11-0 these playoffs.

Kevin Durant was the star with 33 points, 10 rebounds and four assists at AT&T Center.

The Warriors got double-digits in points from all five starters, with Stephen Curry contributing 21.

Klay Thompson (17 points), JaVale McGee (16) and Draymond Green (10) were also good contributors.

Manu Ginobili top-scored for the Spurs with 21 points off the bench, while Pau Gasol (12 points and 10 rebounds) had a double-double.

San Antonio took an early lead, outscoring the Warriors 33-29 in the first quarter, but need a win at home in game four on Monday to keep the series alive.