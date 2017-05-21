Ancelotti praises 'fantastic' Alonso and Lahm

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm for "fantastic" careers after his team sent the retiring duo out as winners.

Ancelotti's men thrashed Freiburg 4-1 on Saturday to ensure Alonso and Lahm went out on a high note at Allianz Arena.

The Italian was full of praise for the pair of modern-day greats who enjoyed plenty of success.

"We played well and we closed the season well," Ancelotti said.

"After that it was an emotional day for Alonso, for Lahm, for everyone. I want to say thanks to these two players.

"They did a fantastic season, they did have fantastic careers but now we have to look forward to try to find some good replacements."

Goals from Arjen Robben, Arturo Vidal, Franck Ribery and Joshua Kimmich ensured champions Bayern finished the season with a big win.

Ancelotti was given a beer shower by his celebrating players, joking those responsible faced a tougher pre-season.

"It was funny, I expected this but it was not only Robben and I have clear in mind which players did the shower to me," he said.

"Next pre-season will be more difficult for them."