WATCH: Hyka stunner sends FC Dallas to first loss of 2017

FC Dallas has proven to be arguably the best team in MLS in 2017, so it’s fitting it would take a top-class finish to finally hand the club its first defeat of the season.

Jahmir Hyka delivered just that, with a late stunner at Toyota Stadium to hand the San Jose Earthquakes a shock 1-0 road victory over Dallas.

In the 81st minute of the contest, Marco Urena managed to chip the ball into the area. Hyka kicked out a leg to get a touch on it, and in the process flicked the ball over the oncoming defender. Then he struck a low shot on the volley which hit off the far post and went in.

David Bingham would make a key stop late on Tesho Akindele to preserve the three points for the visiting Earthquakes.

It was the Albanian international Hyka’s third goal of the season and second against Dallas, having scored in a 1-1 draw in San Jose when the teams met in April.

The win moves the Earthquakes level on points with Dallas, with both having 19. However, Dallas has played three fewer games than its Western Conference rivals.