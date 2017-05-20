Xavi: Rabiot could play for Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot could play for Barcelona, according to Xavi, a legend of the Catalan club.

Rabiot has impressed in France this season but reports in the local media suggest that he is uneasy with the tactics of head coach Unai Emery. However, he is seen as a pillar of PSG’s project for the future and will not be allowed to depart.

Even if there is little chance of the 22-year-old playing at Camp Nou immediately, the World Cup winner believes the Frenchman could follow in his footsteps.

“He could play for Barcelona no problem and he would adapt without a problem,” Xavi explained to Le Parisien.

“He knows how to organise the play, defend, dribble attack. He’s a complete player, just as much when he has the ball as when he does not.”

Rabiot has spent seven years with PSG, and during that time has often flirted with the potential of departing the club, with Arsenal among the Premier League sides linked with him in the past.