Arsenal face the prospect of failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 1996-97 season as the Premier League enters its final weekend.

Arsenal vs Everton: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Arsene Wenger has secured a place at European football's top table in each of his 19 full seasons in charge in north London, but the Gunners find themselves outside the top four ahead of their 38th match of the 2016-17 campaign against Everton.

Arsenal must win to have any chance of pipping Manchester City to a qualification spot and though they could rise above Liverpool with a draw, it is incredibly unlikely.

Game

Arsenal vs Everton

Date

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Time

15:00 GMT, 10:00 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live on television.

UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports 2

Sky Go



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream

NBC

NBC Sports Live



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Arsenal players

Goalkeepers

Ospina, Cech, Martinez

Defenders

Debuchy, Gibbs, Mertesacker, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Jenkinson, Holding, Mustafi

Midfielders

Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Coquelin, Elneny, Iwobi, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles

Forwards

Giroud, Walcott, Alexis, Welbeck, Perez



Aaron Ramsey, who was substituted against Sunderland, is fit for Arsenal but Laurent Koscielny faces a late fitness test and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain misses out. Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Santi Cazorla remain sidelined.

Position Everton players

Goalkeepers

Robles, Hewelt

Defenders

Baines, Jagielka, Williams, Holgate, Kenny, Pennington

Midfielders

Mirallas, Besic, Barry, Barkley, Gueye, Davies, Schneiderlin

Forwards

Kone, Lukaku, Bolasie, Valencia



Everton have a long injury list and will be without Yannick Bolasie, Ramiro Funes Mori, James McCarthy, Maarten Stekelenburg, Seamus Coleman and Aaron Lennon against Arsenal, while Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are at the Under-20 World Cup.

Potential starting XI: Robles; Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Barkley, Lukaku, Mirallas.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

Arsenal are 4/9 favourites to win at home, according to Oddschecker, with Everton priced at 15/2 and the draw available at 9/2.

Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud are the 7/2 favourites to score first, with Romelu Lukaku the top choice for the visitors at 7/1.

GAME PREVIEW

The potential scenarios for Arsenal are fairly straightforward.

If they win against Everton on Sunday and Liverpool fail to beat Middlesbrough, they will qualify for the Champions League at the Reds' expense.

If Arsenal and Liverpool both win but Manchester City lose, the Gunners will need a five-goal swing in the goal difference column to overtake Pep Guardiola's men.

If Arsenal draw, they must hope Liverpool lose at home to relegated Boro to have any chance of rising into the top four - and they would also need to gain at least two goals in the goal difference column.

In reality it is win or bust for Arsenal, but given the standard of opposition their rivals face - City are away at a Watford side that may not have a fit senior centre-back available - the damage may already be done.

Whatever happens, whereas Liverpool and City will continue to build under popular managers, the Gunners are set for a turbulent few months ahead as Arsene Wenger's future and their summer transfer plans are decided.