While LaVar Ball's rant directed at Kristine Leahy on Fox Sports' "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" Wednesday didn't quite break the internet, it sure did rattle its foundations a little bit.

Colin Cowherd blasted by Trenni Kusnierek: 'We don't need you'

Everyone has opinions on what Ball said, what Leahy said, and even moreso on what Cowherd didn't say as the longtime talk-show host let Ball battle it out with Leahy on Wednesday's show.

He had an explanation for what happened.

For some, that explanation fell on deaf ears. One of those being Comcast anchor Trenni Kusnierek. She went on a rant of her own on WEEI's The Kirk and Callahan show Friday morning.

She wasn't thrilled with Cowherd's statement that “my theory’s always been on this is that we should give women opportunities,” considering the fact he allegedly bailed on a show ESPN had set up with her friend Jen Lada before taking a job with Fox Sports and moving to Los Angeles.

MORE:

LaVar Ball tells Kristine Leahy to 'stay in your lane', FS1 host responds



"Screw you Colin," Kusnierek said. "Stay in your lane, we don't need you on the feminist fight … you p—."