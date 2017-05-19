NBA: 76ers leaving options open with third pick and Okafor

76ers leaving options open with third pick and Okafor

The Philadelphia 76ers will once again be a team to watch this offseason, starting with the NBA Draft.

Philadelphia have the number three pick for this year's draft in Brooklyn, New York on June 22.

While the 76ers could take a player, president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo left open the possibility of trading the pick if the right opportunity presents itself.

"It's good to be at three," Colangelo said on Thursday. "We're excited about the pick. We think we're going to add a great player or we're going to have some leverage in discussions with other teams about certain situations that we might entertain."

Colangelo also mentioned centre Jahlil Okafor. The former lottery pick has come up in trade circles in recent seasons. With Joel Embiid finally healthy most of last season and playing at a high level, the 76ers may choose to trade the 21-year-old.

"I want to find a situation that's great for us and great for Jahlil, and if that means him staying here, then that's great," Colangelo said. "He's a great kid and a great player, and we're going to see how he fits with this group."

The top two picks in the Draft are expected to be Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, which means Duke's Jayson Tatum and Kansas' Josh Jackson could be available after the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers make their selections.