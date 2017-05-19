Rogic scores in Celtic romp

Socceroos midfielder Tom Rogic has scored his first goal since December as Celtic romped to a big win in the Scottish Premiership and edged closer to an unbeaten season.

Rogic scored the second goal of Celtic's 5-0 drubbing of Partick Thistle, with the 24-year-old Australian sliding in to divert Leigh Griffiths' cross into the net in the 26th minute.

The playmaker started a third consecutive match in the Premiership and completed 90 minutes, while fellow Aussie Ryan Edwards came on at half-time for Partick.

Rogic has been working his way back from a foot injury, which saw him miss all games in January, February and March.

Brendon Rodgers' side have accumulated a whopping 103 points from their 37 games, equalling the highest tally in a season set by Martin O'Neill's Celtic in 2001-02.

They are also just one game away from completing an unbeaten season and becoming Scotland's version of the 'Invincibles'.

Celtic host Hearts on the final day of the season this weekend, while they also face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup Final on May 27.