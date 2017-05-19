The NHL's Western Conference finals between the Ducks and Predators resume Thursday in Nashville. The host Predators lead the best-of-seven series two games to one following a 2-1 victory Tuesday in Game 3.

NHL playoffs 2017: Ducks vs. Predators Game 4 score, live updates, highlights

Roman Josi's tiebreaking goal late in the third period of Game 3 lifted Nashville to the victory in the first conference finals home game in franchise history. Expect the Preds and their fans at Bridgestone Arena to carry that momentum into Game 4.

For the latest NHL scores, check out SN's live scoreboard or click the game links below for full team and player stats from the NHL playoffs. Also follow below for live updates and highlights from Thursday's game.

8:42 p.m. ET: Power play to the Preds as Ryan Getzlaf is called for cross-checking at 17:57.

8:41 p.m. ET: Nashville kills the penalty, but gets no momentum from it. Anaheim is playing suffocating defense in the neutral zone. The shots are 14-1, Ducks.

8:35 p.m. ET: The first power play of the night goes to Anaheim. Filip Forsberg goes off cross-checking.

8:33 p.m. ET: GOAL! Anaheim's Rickard Rakell beats Rinne short side from the left circle. Rakell was wide open at the blue line after a bad change by the Preds. It's 1-0, Ducks, as Anaheim continues to have the better of play.

8:27 p.m. ET: The Ducks are outshooting the Preds 6-1 midway through the first period.

8:20 p.m. ET: The Ducks counter, and Preds goalie Pekka Rinne is forced to make a stop. Still 0-0 as we hit the first TV timeout.

8:17 p.m. ET: Ducks goalie John Gibson turns aside an early scoring chance for the Predators.

8:13 p.m. ET: Annnnnd, we had a duck thrown onto the ice. That is neither an octupus nor a catfish, fans.

8:08 p.m. ET: Kelly Clarkson takes the ice for the national anthem. She has . . . a difficult time with the melody. It's almost game time.

