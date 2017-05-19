Tottenham striker Harry Kane has "no reason" to leave the club at the end of the season, manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted.

Kane has no reason to leave 'exciting' Tottenham, insists Pochettino

Kane moved top of the Premier League goalscoring charts after netting four times in his side's 6-1 rout of Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Thursday.

Adams: Wenger is not a coach

The England international is in line to collect his second Golden Boot in a row and is only the fifth player since the Premier League began to score 25 or more goals in successive seasons, following in the footsteps of Robbie Fowler, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Robin van Persie.

There has been speculation that Kane could be tempted away in the transfer window, with Manchester United among the clubs to have been linked in the past, but Pochettino says Spurs are building a project that should appeal to all of their best players.

"It's fantastic for him. It's a season where again he fights for to be the top scorer in the Premier League," he told Sky Sports of Kane.

"What can we say about him? He's one of the best strikers in the world. Now he has to keep going and try to finish in the best way and look forward to next season.

"It's very clear. I think I told you many times that we will keep the players we want to keep and maybe sell the players that we want to sell.

"Like always, every season, every summer, it's possible. But we are so, so, so, so calm about our key players and they are very happy here.

"We're building a very exciting project. There's no reason for players like Harry to leave the club.

"The team has worked so hard in the last three seasons to settle on principles and play how we play.

"We have to improve the squad again and try next season and the season after to not only keep the performance but to win some trophies. This group deserves to win something."

Premier League top scorers: Kane overtakes Lukaku

Spurs' win – their biggest away from home in the league since April 1989 – moved them on to 83 points, two more than Leicester managed when they won the title a year ago.

"I am very happy with the performance and the attitude. Fantastic. The only way to improve our mentality is to try and always play in this way," Pochettino said.

"Always it is important to improve. In the first half we dominated the game; in the second half, it's true that they changed [shape] and tried to play with a little bit more energy.

"It was difficult because we conceded the goal but the team tried to keep going and I think we fully deserved it."