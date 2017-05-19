Bellator 179 Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley: Card, schedule, date, time, TV info

Bellator returns Friday night across the pond, as Bellator 179 takes place from The SSE Arena in London and airs via same-day tape delay on Spike.

The main event features one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the year, as former UFC welterweight standout Rory MacDonald makes his debut for the promotion, as he battles the heavy-handed Paul Daley.

The 27-year-old MacDonald (18-4) making the leap from the UFC to the Viacom-owned promotion was one of the biggest MMA stories of 2016. He is one of the most exciting fighters in the world and by far the biggest signing the promotion has made.

Daley, 34, (39-14-2) is 5-1 in Bellator and is coming off a highlight-reel knockout victory over Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 in January.

The winner of the fight will battle the winner of the welterweight title fight between champion Douglas Lima and Lorenz Larkin at Bellator NYC on June 24 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

MacDonald vs. Daley is expected to be an all-out war and one of the best fights of the year.

Here is all you need to know about Bellator 179: MacDonald vs. Daley.

All times eastern.

Bellator 179: MacDonald vs. Daley date, fight time

The card takes place on Friday, May 19. The preliminary fights are untelevised. The main card airs on tape delay at 9 p.m. MacDonald and Daley are expected to enter the cage at around 11:30 p.m.

Bellator 179: MacDonald vs. Daley TV info

You can see MacDonald vs. Daley on tape delay on Spike TV starting at 9 p.m.

Bellator 179: MacDonald vs. Daley live streaming

The main card can be seen on Spike.com.

Bellator 179 fight card

Main card

— Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley; Welterweight



— Liam McGeary vs. Linton Vassell; Light Heavyweight



— Cheick Kongo vs. Augusto Sakai; Heavyweight



— Dan Edwards vs. Alex Lohore; Welterweight



— Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. DJ Griffin; Welterweight

Preliminary card

— Jay Dods vs. Alfie Davis; Lightweight



— Stav Economou vs. Dan Konecke; Heavyweight



— Jamie Powell vs. Amir Albazi; Flyweight



— Umer Kayani vs. Nathan Jones; Welterweight



— Fabian Edwards vs. Rafał Cejrowski; Middleweight



— Jeremy Petley vs. Chase Morton; Catchweight (150 lbs)



— Neil Grove vs. Łukasz Parobiec; Heavyweight



— Marcin Prostko vs. Mike Shipman; Middleweight



— Salih Kulucan vs. Diego Barbosa; Bantamweight

