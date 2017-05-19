Chris Ilitch was unanimously approved Thursday as the new controlling owner of the Detroit Tigers after a vote.

Chris Ilitch approved as Tigers' controlling owner

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement during a quarterly owners meeting.

After former Tigers owner Mike Ilitch died in February at age 87, Ilitch Holdings Inc. announced a succession plan in which Chris Ilitch, a son of Mike and Marian Ilitch, would take over his parents' roles.

Mike Ilitch said then that their businesses, including the Tigers and the NHL's Detroit Red Wings, would remain family owned.

The Red Wings will debut new Little Caesars Arena as a part of "Hockeytown" in downtown Detroit next season.

Little Caesars Arena is right next to Comerica Park (Tigers) and Ford Field (Lions).