Thought you'd seen the last of Michael Vick in a pro football league? Think again.

Michael Vick back on field for American Flag Football League

Vick, who retired from football after the 2015 NFL season, will play a test game for the new professional American Flag Football League, according to ESPN.com.

The league will attempt to feature eight league-owned franchises in 2018. It will begin by hosting a game featuring Vick and former NFL running back Justin Forsett at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California, on June 2.

Financier Jeff Lewis thought of the league's design when watching his son play a flag football game. He thought it would be a good idea to organize a professional league with some of the world's "best athletes," per the report.

The games will be played 7-on-7 on a full 100-yard football field with 60 minutes of game time.

"We'll try to find a 60-year-old guy with a beer gut who can stand in and be a quarterback of one of our teams," Lewis said.

While that is just a lovely image, it may not make for the best entertainment.

The league certainly has an intriguing aura around it, but it also sort of screams reality show and disaster. At least fans will get to see Vick running around throwing 70-yard bombs again.