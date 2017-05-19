Freddie Freeman injury update: Braves slugger out 10 weeks with broken wrist, team says

Braves slugger Freddie Freeman, who left Wednesday's game after being hit by a pitch, will be out "approximately 10 weeks" after additional testing Thursday showed he has a broken wrist, the team announced Thursday afternoon.



Freddie Freeman injury update: Braves slugger out 8 weeks with broken wrist, report says #Braves Place Freddie Freeman on Disabled List: pic.twitter.com/UNsS12E9Qy

— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 18, 2017



However, Fox Sports baseball insider Ken Rosenthal reported that surgery won't be necessary on the nondisplaced fracture.

Freeman was hit on the wrist Wednesday night by Blue Jays reliever Aaron Loup in the fifth inning of a testy 8-4 Braves victory. X-rays at SunTrust Park immediately afterward were inconclusive.

“When the best hitter in the game goes out and he’s on our team, it really sucks,” said Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, who got the win Wednesday.

Freeman leads the National League in home runs (14) and his slash line (.341/.461/.748) puts him among the league leaders in all three categories.

MORE:

Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar apologizes for using homophobic slur; MLB plans investigation



His loss for two months further heightens emotions for Thursday night's series conclusion after the benches cleared twice during Wednesday night's game.

The Braves recalled infielder Rio Ruiz from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Freeman's roster spot.