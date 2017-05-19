The U.S. Open is stereotyped suggesting that only the longest hitters in golf have a chance at winning the event.

U.S. Open host Erin Hills will play nearly 7,700 yards

While that may not always be accurate (Jim Furyk won in 2003), it may be the case this year. Erin Hills, host course for this summer's U.S. Open, will be one gargantuan layout.

USGA executive director and CEO Mike Davis confirmed Wednesday at U.S. Open media day that Erin Hills will measure 7,693 yards on the scorecard.

"We won't play that (exact) yardage on any one of the four days, I'm quite certain," Davis said. "It may be slightly more than that, it may be slightly less than that. But we really don't figure out exactly what we're going to do until really the day before or even the day of, once we know what the wind conditions and the firmness is going to be."

The extreme yardage may seem harsh, but Erin Hills features a black tee that reaches 7,800 yards. From the tips, each of the four par-5s measures at least 607 yards, including the 663-yard 18th hole.

"You're going to see balls hit and move, and because of that and because of the wind out here, the fairways are most certainly wider than most U.S. Opens," Davis said. "But we think that works architecturally and that's really the way the three architects designed it to be, and we're excited."

So, super-long course, wider-than-normal U.S. Open fairways, and possible high winds on a links-style course. Sounds like the perfect fit for the likes of Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

Even though this will be Erin Hills' first U.S. Open, it seems well-suited to live up to the hype. It will at least be long enough to test the world's best golfers.