Keeping Man Utd and Madrid target Mbappe is Monaco's 'priority'

Ligue 1 champions Monaco will make keeping Kylian Mbappe out of the clutches of a Manchester United or Real Madrid their “priority” this summer, says vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.

The principality club have ended their 17-year wait for top-flight glory in France and are now in a position to plan for the future.

It is the hope of all connected with Monaco that teenage frontman Mbappe will play a leading role in their domestic and European quests heading forward.

They are aware of mounting interest in his services, with Liverpool reported to have tabled a £64 million bid, but there is a confidence on their part that the 18-year-old can be persuaded to stay put.

Vasilyev told CNN: "It is part of our model that some players leave but now we are financially much stronger than two years ago.

"With all these young players, we know that their value will never go down because they are so talented and ambitious.

"To keep Mbappe? It is our priority.

"I think he's very happy at Monaco.

"There's the World Cup next year — and he's already in the French national team."

Mbappe has netted 26 times in 43 appearances after bursting onto the scene this season, with those efforts helping to inspire title glory and a run through to the semi-finals of the Champions League.