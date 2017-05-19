With the Twins and Rockies playing a split doubleheader, there are six day games and six evening games on Thursday's slate. Anytime the schedule is divided that evenly, it can be tough to put devise a daily fantasy baseball strategy and make lineup picks.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Thursday, May 18

That's especially true with pitchers, where four of the top five in our rankings are playing day games. While Jon Lester stands out at the top choice, Dylan Bundy and his eight-game quality start streak isn't far behind, especially with Miguel Cabrera (oblique) out.

The evening slate is headlined by Marcus Stroman, who will be a very popular pick in cash games. For GPPs, Jordan Montgomery and Edinson Volquez both have high strikeout potential and could rack up big points if they can limit runs.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers

Rank Pitcher

Team

Opp.

1

Jon Lester, LHP

CHC

vs. CIN

2

Dylan Bundy, RHP

BAL

at DET

3

Marcus Stroman ,RHP

TOR

at ATL

4

Ervin Santana, RHP (G1)

MIN

vs. COL

5

Tanner Roark, RHP

WAS

at PIT

6

Sonny Gray, RHP

OAK

vs. BOS

7

Danny Duffy, LHP

KC

vs. NYY

8

Julio Teheran, RHP

ATL

vs. TOR

9

Jordan Montgomery, LHP

NYY

at KC

10

Edinson Volquez, RHP

MIA

at LAD

There are a couple really thin positions in the late slate, most notably catcher and first base. When that is the case, I usually pay up for somebody I trust or punt the position, and Thursday is no different. -- Nick Berns

José Abreu (R)



CWS@SEA

Samuel Gaviglio

$3900

$4400

$17

11

Hyun-jin Ryu, LHP

LAD

vs. MIA

12

Amir Garrett, LHP

CIN

at CHC

13

Jose Berrios, RHP (G2)

MIN

vs. COL

14

Tyler Glasnow, RHP

PIT

vs. WAS

15

Zach Davies, RHP

MIL

at SD

16

German Marquez, RHP (G1)

COL

at MIN

17

Jarred Cosart, RHP

SD

vs. MIL

18

Martin Perez, LHP

TEX

vs. PHI

19

Jordan Zimmermann, RHP

DET

vs. BAL

20

Tyler Chatwood, RHP (G2)

COL

at MIN

21

Dylan Covey, RHP

CWS

at SEA

22

Nick Pivetta, RHP

PHI

at TEX

23

Sam Gaviglio, RHP

SEA

vs. CWS

24

Hector Velazquez, RHP

BOS

at OAK



Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Thursday, May 18

Thursday’s MLB slate is one of the most unusual I have seen in quite some time. There are 12 games on the docket, but thanks to a doubleheader in Minnesota and a mid-afternoon game in San Diego, DraftKings and FanDuel are offering five games in the early slate and five in the main slate. If you want to play the early games on Yahoo!, then you have to play the all-day slate.

Thursday’s slates may be made even more interesting by weather. Yankees-Royals is the only possible rainout on our board at this time, and while I suspect that game will get in, it's worth keeping an eye on. Three games in the early slate could see high winds, most notably Reds-Cubs, where the wind will likely blow out to right field. Phillies-Rangers could see fewer runs than the pitching matchup might suggest, as the wind will likely help the pitchers in that contest.

10

Edinson Volquez, RHP

MIA

at LAD

There are a couple really thin positions in the late slate, most notably catcher and first base. When that is the case, I usually pay up for somebody I trust or punt the position, and Thursday is no different. -- Nick Berns

1B

José Abreu (R)



CWS@SEA

Samuel Gaviglio

$3900

$4400

$17

