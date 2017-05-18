MLB to investigate whether Kevin Pillar used homophobic slur toward Jason Motte

The Blue Jays and Braves got into a benches-clearing brawl Wednesday after Kevin Pillar took exception to a pitch from Jason Motte. Following the incident, Twitter users did some lip-reading and came away with the impression Pillar used a homophobic slur toward Motte.

While it's difficult to tell for sure from the video, Major League Baseball saw enough to open an investigation, according to Sportsnet. The report says MLB's look into the issue isn't just for the fight, but specifically whether Pillar used a slur in his exchange with Motte.

After the game, Pillar issued an apology for his actions, although he didn't say specifically what he said.



“Yeah, I mean, obviously that was the initial thing I was upset about but I think it just stems from a little frustration in myself and just the way this series has been going. It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for. It’s part of the game, it’s just, I’m a competitive guy and a heat of the moment. Obviously I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know the didn’t do anything wrong, it was all me. Obviously something to learn from, something to move on from. Don’t let it define me but really I think it was just frustration from coming off a really good homestand and really just not even being in any of these ball games, just coming out flat and not being able to build on what we were able to build on against Seattle. That just all came out in that moment.”



Pillar and Motte's incident wasn't the only heated moment of the game. The very next inning, Jose Bautista flipped his bat after a homer even though Atlanta was up, 8-3. That led to the benches clearing yet again.

Emotions will be high again when the teams face off Thursday.