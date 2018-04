If there is one thing Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez know it is fancy footwork - and it appears their partners are no slouches in that area, either!

Messi's fiance and Suarez's wife open shoe shop together

The Barcelona pair were the guests of honour at the opening of a new Barcelona shoe shop, a joint venture between Messi's partner, Antonella Roccuzzo, and Suarez's wife, Sofia Balbi.

Javier Mascherano, Sergio Busquets and a host of other Barca players also traded in their boots for more formal attire as they took in the grand opening on Wednesday.