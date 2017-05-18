Tottenham will finish second in the Premier League this season, but they have a grudge to settle before the season ends.

Tottenham Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester

RUMOURS: Spurs trio want out

Last season Spurs were cast as the villains of Leicester City's fairytale, and eventually crumbled to finish third behind old rivals Arsenal and the Foxes.

Now, Mauricio Pochettino's men are confirmed as the second best team in the Premier League, and they will hope to beat the 11th-placed, and now deposed, champions.

TOTTENHAM INJURIES

Spurs face a major defensive headache against the Foxes, with the club confirming that both Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier will miss the fixture on Thursday.

Lamela has second hip operation

Trippier has suffered a concussion, while Walker has an ankle injury.

Elsewhere, Danny Rose is out for the rest of the season, along with Harry Winks and Erik Lamela.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSIONS

Spurs have no players suspended for the encounter with Leicester.

POTENTIAL TOTTENHAM LINE-UP

Spurs are unlikely to tinker too much with personnel, but Mauricio Pochettino has been presented with an issue at right-back.

Poch dismisses Inter rumours

Both Walker and Trippier are out, and it is perhaps likely that Eric Dier will play at right-back in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Dier has not been deployed as a wing-back under Pochettino, but he has played as an orthodox right-back and thus, a formation change may be necessary.

Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are thus likely to play in midfield, with Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min set to support Harry Kane.

LEICESTER TEAM NEWS

Leicester have a number of injury worries ahead of the game against Spurs.

Mahrez set to lead Leicester departures

Both Andy King and Robert Huth are doubtful for the encounter, with hamstring and foot injuries respectively.

Danny Drinkwater is likely to be out with a thigh strain, while Wes Morgan and Nampalys Mendy are unlikely to play.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



After one home defeat in their first seven home Premier League games against Spurs (W5 D1), Leicester are winless in the last three (D1 L2).



Tottenham have won only one of their previous 24 away Premier League games against a reigning champion, with Tim Sherwood's Spurs beating Manchester United in January 2014 (D3 L20).



Spurs have won 80 points this season from 36 games and will finish in second place. This points tally is already higher than the second placed side in each of the last two seasons: Arsenal - 71 points in 2015-16 and Manchester City, with 79 points in 2014-15.





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

The game is due to kick off at 19:45 on Tuesday and will be televised live on Sky Sports in the UK.