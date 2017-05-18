Clayton Kershaw helped the Los Angeles Dodgers avoid a sweep in San Francisco, while Tyler Collins broke out of a slump in MLB.

Kershaw dominates as Dodgers avoid sweep, Collins leads Tigers

Kershaw allowed no runs on just three hits in seven innings as the Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 to avoid being swept at AT&T Park on Wednesday.

The struggling Collins found some form for the Detroit Tigers, helping his team edge past the Baltimore Orioles 5-4.

The Tampa Bay Rays overcame the Cleveland Indians 7-4, the Houston Astros shut out the Miami Marlins 3-0 and the Arizona Diamondbacks took 11 innings to get past the New York Mets 5-4.

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 6-1, the Atlanta Braves were 8-4 winners against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs claimed a 7-5 win against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Texas Rangers enjoyed an eighth straight win by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3, the New York Yankees held off the Kansas City Royals 11-7 and the Boston Red Sox had a 5-4, 13-inning win against the St Louis Cardinals.

The Milwaukee Brewers downed the San Diego Padres 3-1, the Seattle Mariners shut out the Oakland Athletics 4-0 and the Los Angeles Angels were too good for the Chicago White Sox 12-8.

The Colorado Rockies-Minnesota Twins clash was postponed due to weather.

COLLINS LEADS TIGERS

Tigers center fielder Collins broke out of a zero-for-30 slump in a big way, smashing two home runs in Detroit's win at home over the Orioles, both off Ubaldo Jimenez. A solo shot tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning, and a three-run blast in the fifth put the Tigers up 5-4, the eventual final score.

KIERMAIER HEROICS

Jason Kipnis nearly extended the Indians' game against the Rays, but his would-be home run was robbed by a spectacular walk-off catch by Tampa's Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

BAD BAUTISTA

His solo home run in the top of the eighth inning was unlikely to have any real impact on the game – it cut the Braves' lead to 8-4 – but that did not matter much to the Blue Jays' Jose Bautista. He was more interested in making his bat flip epic, and benches cleared.

REDS AT CUBS

A three-game sweep over a division rival would be a fine way for the Cubs (20-19) to keep digging out of their early-season mediocrity. Chicago lost seven of nine games before taking the last two against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field. Jon Lester (1-2) takes the bump for the Cubbies, while Amir Garrett (3-2) gets the call for Cincinnati (19-20).