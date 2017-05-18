Conor McGregor has completed his half of negotiations for Floyd Mayweather fight

UFC president Dana White said he has completed negotiations with Conor McGregor on a potential mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and will now turn his attention to locking down the retired boxer.

White told ESPN last weekend that he wanted to wrap up the deal with McGregor by this past Sunday and, albeit later than expected, that part is done.

"The McGregor side is done. I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now,” White told TNT on Wednesday.

White, though, hedged on the boxing match actually going ahead.

"I'm not saying the fight will happen, but I've got one side done, now it's time to work on the other," he said. "If we can come to a deal with [Mayweather's advisor Al] Haymon and Mayweather, the fight's gonna happen."

Mayweather, meanwhile, said earlier Wednesday that his camp were waiting to hear from White and McGregor.

"I have a team for [negotiating], but as soon as their side [the UFC] communicates with our side, then the fight will happen," he said.

