MLS Review: Gerso scores 13-minute hat trick, Dynamo lose in Philadelphia

Gerso Fernandes scored a stunning second-half hat trick to lead Sporting Kansas City past defending MLS champions Seattle Sounders, as the Houston Dynamo were upstaged by the suddenly-hot Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night.

Winger Gerso scored a 13-minute treble to inspire Sporting KC's 3-0 victory at home to the Sounders on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first half, Gerso broke the game wide open with three quick-fire goals at Children's Mercy Park, starting in the 56th minute.

Gerso fired the ball low and hard into the bottom corner of the net, with some help from a slight deflection.

He was at it again two minutes later – initially hitting the post before converting his own rebound after the ball fortuitously fell to his feet.

Gerso completed his hat trick in the 69th minute, when he tucked away Graham Zusi's cutback.

With the result, Sporting KC leapfrogged Houston into top spot in the Western Conference.

The Dynamo suffered a 2-0 defeat against in-form Philadelphia, though Houston has a game in hand in the West.

Philadelphia extended its unbeaten streak to five games – including keeping four straight clean sheets – thanks to Fabrice Picault and former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Ilsinho.

Bastian Schweinsteiger's Chicago Fire were too good for the lowly Colorado Rapids, winning 3-0.

Back-to-back braces from Nemanja Nikolic guided Chicago to consecutive three-goal wins.

Former Barcelona and Spain star David Villa started on the bench in New York City's 2-1 loss at Real Salt Lake, while Orlando City played out a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.