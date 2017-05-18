Fox Sports 1 host Kristine Leahy fired back at LaVar Ball for his threatening, sexist comments Wednesday.

Kristine Leahy addresses LaVar Ball comments: 'You can't come at me and disrespect me'

Appearing on the network's "Speak for Yourself" with Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock, Leahy calmly addressed her confrontation with Ball on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," in which the father of NBA Draft prospect Lonzo Ball said Leahy had "something coming to you" for being a "hater" toward his Big Baller Brand.

Ball also disdainfully turned his back on Leahy while giving her a "Talk to the hand" gesture.

Leahy said that if Ball doesn't want to be questioned by a female reporter, that's too bad. She invited him to return as a guest on "The Herd" or "SFY," but only if he treated her with simple respect.

"You can't come at me, and disrespect me, and not look me in the eye, and threaten me. That's not OK," Leahy said.

During his appearance on "The Herd," Ball also went after Whitlock as not being qualified to talk about anything but "snacks." Whitlock dismissed the insult, noting he, too, "plays rough" on the air. But Whitlock tore into Ball for how he treated his female colleague.

"He’s bad for his son. He’s bad for business. He’s well out over his skis. I thought he was clearly disrespectful. The line of 'Stay in your lane, keep in your lane,' to me sounds like 'Stay in the kitchen.' That, to me, sounds like the epitome of sexism," Whitlock said. "The not looking someone in the eyes. If I were treated like that by someone, I would immediately go, 'They're treating me in a racist fashion. They’re dismissing me. I'm unworthy of engaging in a conversation with them.' LaVar Ball was out of line today."

Leahy summed it up well when she said Ball left her no choice but to call him out on his BS.

"I asked him a question. That’s my job as a reporter. He came back at me in a very dismissive and inappropriate way, so I had two choices: I could either sit back and take it, or I could stand up for myself and still talk to him with complete respect."

Spot-on.

Look, all of these TV appearances by Ball on FS1 and ESPN have created a monster. As the saying goes, his head got away from his hat. He's forgetting his son is the story, not him.

Big Baller? Please. Big mouth is more like it.

I'm glad Leahy stood up to him.

Watch the whole exchange here: